Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ശൈഖ് ഹമദ് പാലത്തിൽനിന്ന് ചാടിയ യുവാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

    ശൈഖ് ഹമദ് പാലത്തിൽനിന്ന് ചാടിയ യുവാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി
    മ​നാ​മ: ശൈ​ഖ് ഹ​മ​ദ് പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ചാ​ടി​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്‍റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​രി​ച്ച​ത് 35കാ​ര​നാ​യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡാ​ണ് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ൾ ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് ചാ​ടി​യ​താ​യി വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ഉ​ട​ന​ടി തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Death Newsdeadbodyyoung manbaharain news
