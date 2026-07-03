ബി.എം.സി സാമൂഹിക സുരക്ഷ പദ്ധതി രണ്ടാമത്തെ കുടുംബത്തിന് ധനസഹായം കൈമാറി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2026 2:27 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2026 2:27 PM IST
ബി.എം.സി സാമൂഹിക സുരക്ഷ പദ്ധതി രണ്ടാമത്തെ കുടുംബത്തിന് ധനസഹായം കൈമാറിtext_fields
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News Summary - BMC has transferred financial assistance to the second family under the social security scheme
മനാമ: അടുത്തയുടെ, മരണപ്പെട്ട, ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രമുഖ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനും ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ ആനന്ദ് ലോബോയുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് ബി.എം.സിയുടെ സാമൂഹിക ക്ഷേമ സുരക്ഷാ പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ധനസഹായം കൈമാറി. ആനന്ദ് ലോബോയുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് ബി.എം.സിയുടെ സാമൂഹിക സുരക്ഷാ പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്നും 10,000 ദിനാറിന്റെ ധനസഹായമാണ് കൈമാറിയത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ്ബിൽ വച്ച് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ, ബി.എം.സി ചെയർമാൻ ഫ്രാൻസിസ് കൈതാരത്ത്, ധനസഹായം നൽകിയതിന്റെ രേഖകൾ, ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഭാരവാഹികൾക്ക് കൈമാറി.
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