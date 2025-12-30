Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 10:16 AM IST
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 10:16 AM IST

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന്

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ സെൻറ​ർ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ക്ഷേ​മ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ഏ​ഴു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ 12 മ​ണി വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ത​യാ​റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ 39223848, 33102646, 39545672 എ​ന്നീ വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​നും ഹി​ജ​റി വ​ർ​ഷാ​രം​ഭ​മാ​യ മു​ഹ​റം ഒ​ന്നി​നും അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ സെൻറ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Blood donation on January 1st
