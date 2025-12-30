Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 Dec 2025 10:16 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 10:16 AM IST
രക്തദാനം ജനുവരി ഒന്നിന്
Blood donation on January 1st
മനാമ: അൽഫുർഖാൻ സെൻറർ സാമൂഹികക്ഷേമ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ സൽമാനിയ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് രക്തദാനം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ജനുവരി ഒന്നിന് ഏഴു മണി മുതൽ 12 മണി വരെ സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിലെ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ രക്തദാനം നടത്തുന്നതാണ്.
രക്തദാനത്തിന് തയാറുള്ളവർ 39223848, 33102646, 39545672 എന്നീ വാട്സ്ആപ് നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് അൽഫുർഖാൻ ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. എല്ലാവർഷവും ജനുവരി ഒന്നിനും ഹിജറി വർഷാരംഭമായ മുഹറം ഒന്നിനും അൽഫുർഖാൻ സെൻറർ രക്തദാനം നടത്തിവരുന്നു.
