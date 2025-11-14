Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Nov 2025 2:00 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Nov 2025 2:00 PM IST
ഹോപ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Blood donation camp organized by Hope today
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ജീവകാരുണ്യമേഖലയിൽ സജീവമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഹോപ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നടക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലെ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ നേരിട്ടെത്തി രക്തദാനം ചെയ്യാം. രാവിലെ ഏഴ് മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 വരെയാണ് ക്യാമ്പ് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുക. രക്തദാനത്തിന്റെ മഹത്വം ഉൾക്കൊണ്ടുകൊണ്ട് ഹോപ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പത്താമത് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പാണിത്. രക്തദാനം ചെയ്യാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നവർ വിളിക്കുക: 3988 9317 (ജയേഷ്), 3353 0133 (വിപിഷ്), 3554 1033 (ശ്യാംജിത്).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story