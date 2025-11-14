Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 2:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 2:00 PM IST

    ഹോ​പ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഹോ​പ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹോ​പ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലെ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യാം. രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴ് മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ഹ​ത്വം ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഹോ​പ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ത്താ​മ​ത് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പാ​ണി​ത്. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ വി​ളി​ക്കു​ക: 3988 9317 (ജ​യേ​ഷ്), 3353 0133 (വി​പി​ഷ്), 3554 1033 (ശ്യാം​ജി​ത്).

