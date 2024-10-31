Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT

    രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെ

    blood donation
    മനാമ: വിശ്വകല സാംസ്കാരികവേദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കേരളപ്പിറവി ദിനമായ നവംബർ ഒന്നിന് രാവിലെ ഏഴു മുതൽ 12 വരെ സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽവെച്ച് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    പങ്കെടുക്കുവാൻ ചുവടെ കൊടുത്തിരിക്കുന്ന ലിങ്കിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. https://forms.gle/EJXQGps8zes94eEP9 കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 39205516 / 39985396 / 39056730 / 39124395 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ വിളിക്കാം.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Blood donation camp on friday
