രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെ

Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Blood donation camp on friday
മനാമ: വിശ്വകല സാംസ്കാരികവേദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കേരളപ്പിറവി ദിനമായ നവംബർ ഒന്നിന് രാവിലെ ഏഴു മുതൽ 12 വരെ സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽവെച്ച് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
പങ്കെടുക്കുവാൻ ചുവടെ കൊടുത്തിരിക്കുന്ന ലിങ്കിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. https://forms.gle/EJXQGps8zes94eEP9 കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 39205516 / 39985396 / 39056730 / 39124395 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ വിളിക്കാം.
