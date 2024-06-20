Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    20 Jun 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    20 Jun 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    blood donation
    മ​നാ​മ: വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്‌​സ് കേ​ര​ള​യു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് 21ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ 12:30 വ​രെ കി​ങ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്, ഷാ​രോ​ൺ പ്ര​തീ​ഷ് -36636854, ജോ​ബി ജോ​സ് - 38990554, റി​തി​ൻ തി​ല​ക് - 36074018.

