20 Jun 2024 6:55 AM GMT
20 Jun 2024 6:55 AM GMT
രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Blood donation camp on Friday
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്, ഷാരോൺ പ്രതീഷ് -36636854, ജോബി ജോസ് - 38990554, റിതിൻ തിലക് - 36074018.
മനാമ: വേൾഡ് മലയാളി ഫെഡറേഷൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ നാഷനൽ കൗൺസിൽ ബ്ലഡ് ഡോണേഴ്സ് കേരളയുമായി ചേർന്ന് 21ന് രാവിലെ എട്ടുമുതൽ 12:30 വരെ കിങ് ഹമദ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
