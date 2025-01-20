Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 20 Jan 2025 9:07 AM IST
    date_range 20 Jan 2025 9:07 AM IST

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ടി.​എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ത​ട്ടാ​യ് ഹി​ന്ദു ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യാ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ബ്ല​ഡ്ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ മ​നാ​മ ശ്രീ​നാ​ഥ്ജി ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ടി.​എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ 175 ഓ​ളം പേ​ർ ര​ക്തം ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampBahrain News
    News Summary - Blood Donation Camp
