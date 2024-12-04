Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 5:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 5:47 AM GMT

    ‘പ​വി​ഴ​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി​ക്കാ​ർ’ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    Blood donation camp
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ ​ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ​വി​ഴ​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി​ക്കാ​ർ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30 മു​ത​ൽ 12.30 വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് 33472789, 39020112, 35375006, 39506478 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് റ​സാ​ഖ് ചെ​റു​വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ, ബാ​ബു ക​ണി​യാം​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ, ഷ​മീ​ർ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി, സു​ജേ​ഷ്, ഷാ​ജി നെ​സ്റ്റോ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

