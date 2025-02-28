Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 10:52 AM IST

    ബി.​കെ.​കെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ബി.​കെ.​കെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ക​രു​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ കു​ടും​ബം (ബി.​കെ.​കെ) റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ 21ന് ​ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ക​ല​വ​റ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​രു​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​റ​മേ, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ സം​സ്കാ​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബി.​കെ.​കെ മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ക​രു​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നൂ​പ് അ​ഷ​റ​ഫ്, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി​ബി എം.​പി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ജെ​ൻ​സി​ലാ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsiftar meetBahrain News
    News Summary - BKK Iftar Sangam
