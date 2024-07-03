Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2024 6:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2024 6:30 AM GMT

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024 ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വ്

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024 ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വ്
    തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ശ്യ​സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024 ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തൊ​പ്പി​ക​ൾ, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വെ​ള്ള​ക്കു​പ്പി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, മ​സ്ഹ​ർ, ര​മ​ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Beat the Heat 2024
    News Summary - Beat the Heat 2024 Initiative
