Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2024 6:30 AM GMT
ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2024 ഇനിഷ്യേറ്റിവ്text_fields
News Summary - Beat the Heat 2024 Initiative
മനാമ: ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2024 ഇനിഷ്യേറ്റിവിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസ് ബഹ്റൈനിലെ താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് തൊപ്പികൾ, ബഹ്റൈൻ ബസ് ഗോ കാർഡുകൾ, പഴങ്ങൾ, വെള്ളക്കുപ്പികൾ എന്നിവ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസിന്റെ പ്രതിനിധികളായ സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, മസ്ഹർ, രമണൻ എന്നിവർ വിതരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
