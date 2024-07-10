Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 July 2024
10 July 2024
ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2024 പരിപാടി നടന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Beat the Heat 2024 event held
മനാമ: താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ, കുപ്പിവെള്ളം, തൊപ്പികൾ, ബഹ്റൈൻ ബസ് ഗോ കാർഡുകൾ എന്നിവ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായി ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈന്റ്നസ് ‘ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2024’ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.
ഉദ്ഘാടനം ഖമീസ് ഏരിയയിൽ നടന്നു. പരിപാടി ബഹ്റൈൻ പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗം ഡോ. മറിയം അൽ ദീൻ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. വിശിഷ്ടാതിഥിയായി നാദിയ അൽ മൂസാവി പങ്കെടുത്തു.
ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈന്റ്നസ് പ്രതിനിധികളായ സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, രമണൻ, സായൂജ്, ആയിഷ നിഹാര, ആമിന സുലൈഹ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
