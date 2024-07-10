Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2024 6:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2024 6:17 AM GMT

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024 പ​രി​പാ​ടി ന​ട​ന്നു

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024
    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ന്റ്ന​സ് ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കു​പ്പി​വെ​ള്ളം, തൊ​പ്പി​ക​ൾ, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ന്റ്ന​സ് ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2024’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഖ​മീ​സ് ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് അം​ഗം ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യം അ​ൽ ദീ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ശി​ഷ്‌​ടാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി നാ​ദി​യ അ​ൽ മൂ​സാ​വി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ന്റ്ന​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, ര​മ​ണ​ൻ, സാ​യൂ​ജ്, ആ​യി​ഷ നി​ഹാ​ര, ആ​മി​ന സു​ലൈ​ഹ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

