13 Jan 2026 10:36 AM IST
13 Jan 2026 10:36 AM IST
‘ബീറ്റ് ദി കോൾഡ് -2026’text_fields
News Summary - ‘Beat the Cold -2026’
മനാമ: ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസിന്റെ "ബീറ്റ് ദി കോൾഡ് -2026" സംരംഭത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി, മനാമ, സിഞ്ച്, അസ്കർ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ പുരുഷ-വനിത തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് പുതപ്പുകൾ, അത്താഴ പാക്കറ്റുകൾ, ബിസ്ക്കറ്റുകൾ, പഴങ്ങൾ, വാട്ടർ ബോട്ടിലുകൾ എന്നിവ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
