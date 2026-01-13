Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    13 Jan 2026 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2026 10:36 AM IST

    ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​കോ​ൾ​ഡ് -2026’

    ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​കോ​ൾ​ഡ് -2026’
    പു​രു​ഷ-​വ​നി​ത തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സി​ന്റെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു  

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സി​ന്റെ "ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​കോ​ൾ​ഡ് -2026" സം​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി, മ​നാ​മ, സി​ഞ്ച്, അ​സ്ക​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പു​രു​ഷ-​വ​നി​ത തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​ത​പ്പു​ക​ൾ, അ​ത്താ​ഴ പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, ബി​സ്‌​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വാ​ട്ട​ർ ബോ​ട്ടി​ലു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - ‘Beat the Cold -2026’
