Posted Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 11:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 11:14 AM IST
മനാമ: ബ്ലഡ് ഡോണേഴ്സ് കേരള ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ രക്തദാനരംഗത്ത് ചെയ്തുവരുന്ന പിന്തുണക്ക് അവാലിയിലെ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ ഖലീഫ ബിൻ സൽമാൻ അൽ ഖലീഫ സ്പെഷലിസ്റ്റ് കാർഡിയാക് സെന്ററിന്റെ ആദരവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ഡോ. ഫഹദ് ഖലീഫ അൽ ഖലീഫ കൈമാറി. ബി.ഡി.കെ ബഹ്റൈൻ ചെയർമാൻ കെ.ടി. സലിം, പ്രസിഡന്റ് റോജി ജോൺ, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സുരേഷ് പുത്തൻവിളയിൽ എന്നിവർക്ക് ബി.ഡി.കെ ബഹ്റൈൻ രക്തദാന രംഗത്ത് നടത്തിവരുന്ന സന്നദ്ധ സേവനങ്ങൾക്ക് സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും ഉപഹാരവും ലഭിച്ചു.
