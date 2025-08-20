Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 11:14 AM IST

    ആ​ദ​ര​വി​ന്റെ നി​റ​വി​ൽ ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ

    ആ​ദ​ര​വി​ന്റെ നി​റ​വി​ൽ ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ
    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ​ര​വ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ന്ന പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്ക് അ​വാ​ലി​യി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ സ്പെ​ഷ​ലി​സ്റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ഡി​യാ​ക് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ​ര​വ് ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡി​യ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ കൈ​മാ​റി. ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കെ.​ടി. സ​ലിം, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് റോ​ജി ജോ​ൺ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സു​രേ​ഷ് പു​ത്ത​ൻ​വി​ള​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന രം​ഗ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റും ഉ​പ​ഹാ​ര​വും ല​ഭി​ച്ചു.

