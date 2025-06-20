Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST

    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി
    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള (ബി.​ഡി.​കെ) യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ത്യാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച 2.5 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കെ.​ടി. സ​ലിം, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം ടി.​ജെ. ഗി​രീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ബി.​ഡി.​കെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ജി​നു ജോ​സ​ഫി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​സ്തു​ത ഉ​ദ്യ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ന്ദി രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

