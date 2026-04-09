24 മണിക്കൂറിനിടെ ബി.ഡി.എഫ് തടഞ്ഞത് ആറു മിസൈലുകളും 31 ഡ്രോണുകളും

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Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2026 10:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2026 10:09 AM IST
24 മണിക്കൂറിനിടെ ബി.ഡി.എഫ് തടഞ്ഞത് ആറു മിസൈലുകളും 31 ഡ്രോണുകളുംtext_fields
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News Summary - BDF intercepts six missiles and 31 drones in 24 hours
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈന് നേരെ ഇറാൻ നടത്തിയ തുടർച്ചയായ ആക്രമണങ്ങളിൽ ശക്തമായ പ്രതിരോധം തീർത്ത് ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രതിരോധ സേന. കഴിഞ്ഞ 24 മണിക്കൂറിനിടെ തടഞ്ഞത് 6 മിസൈലുകളും 31 ഡ്രോണുകളുമാണ്. ആക്രമണം തുടങ്ങി ഇതുവരെ ചെറുത്തത് 194 മിസൈലുകളും 508 ഡ്രോണുകളുമാണ്. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വ്യോമപരിധി സുരക്ഷിതമാണെന്നും സൈന്യം അതീവ ജാഗ്രതയിലാണെന്നും ഔദ്യോഗിക ബി.ഡി.എഫ് വാർത്താ കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
രാജ്യത്തെ സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിൽ സൈനികർ കാണിക്കുന്ന അസാധാരണമായ പോരാട്ടവീര്യത്തെയും ജാഗ്രതയെയും ജനറൽ കമാൻഡ് പ്രശംസിച്ചു. ഏത് വെല്ലുവിളിയെയും നേരിടാൻ സേന സജ്ജമാണെന്ന് ബി.ഡി.എഫ് അറിയിച്ചു.
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