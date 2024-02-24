Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    ബ​റ്റെ​ൽ​കോ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഷോ​പ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    batelco
    ബ​റ്റെ​ൽ​കോ​യു​ടെ സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഷോ​പ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വേ​ള​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഷോ​പ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ബി​യോ​ൺ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ ബ​റ്റെ​ൽ​കോ. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം മ​റാ​സി ഗ​ലേ​റി​യ മാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഷോ​പ് ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ കോ​ൺ​ടാ​ക്ട് ലെ​സ് അ​നു​ഭ​വം ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഷോ​പ് ന​ൽ​കും. വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഷോ​പ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ റീ​ട്ടെ​യി​ൽ വ്യാ​പാ​ര​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്ക് ഉ​ണ​ർ​വ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsDigital Shop
