Posted Ondate_range 10 Jun 2024 8:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Jun 2024 8:38 AM GMT
ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ: 15 മുതൽ 18 വരെ അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Baliperunnal: Holiday from 15th to 18th
മനാമ: ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫ ഉത്തരവിറക്കി.
അറഫ ദിനവും പെരുന്നാൾ ദിനവും തുടർന്നുള്ള രണ്ടു ദിവസങ്ങളിലായിരിക്കും അവധിയുണ്ടാവുക. ഇതനുസരിച്ച് ജൂൺ 15 മുതൽ 18 വരെയായിരിക്കും മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾക്കും സർക്കാർ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധിയുണ്ടാവുകയെന്ന് സർക്കുലറിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
