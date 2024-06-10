Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ​: 15...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 8:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 8:38 AM GMT

    ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ​: 15 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Eid ul Adha
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ​ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച്​ കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ്​ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി.

    അ​റ​ഫ ദി​ന​വും പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​ന​വും തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി​യു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ ജൂ​ൺ 15 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി​യു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക​യെ​ന്ന്​ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​റി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:eid holiday
    News Summary - Baliperunnal: Holiday from 15th to 18th
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick