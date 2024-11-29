Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 8:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 8:13 AM GMT

    ബ​ക്ക​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ബ​ക്ക​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം
    ബ​ക്ക​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ ബ​ക്ക​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്ക് മു​സ്‍ലിം എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് വെ​ൽ​െ​ഫ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (എം.​ഇ.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ)​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ്യ​മാ​യ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​വാ​നാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​വി​ഴ ദ്വീ​പി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച​യോ​ളം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ബ​ക്ക​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച​റി​യു​വാ​ൻ 35021426, 39853118 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:bakar koyilandiBahrain NewsMuslim Educational and Welfare Association
