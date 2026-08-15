ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം; രാഷ്ട്രപതിക്ക് ആശംസയറിയിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ ഭരണാധികാരികൾ

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Posted Ondate_range 15 Aug 2026 2:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Aug 2026 2:34 PM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം; രാഷ്ട്രപതിക്ക് ആശംസയറിയിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ ഭരണാധികാരികൾtext_fields
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News Summary - Bahraini rulers extend greetings to President on Indian Independence Day
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 80ാം സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദ്രൗപതി മുർമുവിന് രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫ അഭിനന്ദന സന്ദേശം അയച്ചു. ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ശക്തമായ ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധവും സൗഹൃദവും സന്ദേശത്തിൽ എടുത്തുപറഞ്ഞു. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെയും ജനങ്ങളുടെയും സർക്കാറിന്റെയും പേരിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഭരണാധികാരിക്കും ജനങ്ങൾക്കും സമൃദ്ധിയും പുരോഗതിയും ആശംസിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ബഹ്റൈൻ കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫയും പ്രത്യേക അഭിനന്ദന സന്ദേശം രാഷ്ട്രപതിക്ക് അയച്ചു.
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