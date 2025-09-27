Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 9:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 9:14 AM IST
ഇ.പി. ജയരാജനെ സന്ദർശിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ നവകേരള അംഗങ്ങൾtext_fields
News Summary - Bahraini New Kerala members visit E.P. Jayarajan
മനാമ: ഹ്രസ്വ സന്ദർശനത്തിന് ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ മുൻ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവീനർ ഇ.പി. ജയരാജനെ ബഹ്റൈൻ നവകേരള കോഓഡിനേഷൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയും ലോക കേരളസഭ അംഗവുമായ ജേക്കബ് മാത്യു, ലോക കേരളസഭ അംഗം ഷാജി മൂതല, സെക്രട്ടറി എ.കെ. സുഹൈൽ, കോഓഡിനേഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങളായ ഷാജഹാൻ കരുവാന്നൂർ, അസീസ് ഏഴംകുളം, ശ്രീജിത്ത് ആവള, പ്രശാന്ത് മാണിയത്ത്, ശാന്തി പ്രശാന്ത് എന്നിവർ സന്ദർശിച്ചു.
