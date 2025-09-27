Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    27 Sept 2025 9:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    27 Sept 2025 9:14 AM IST

    ഇ.​പി. ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​നെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ഇ.​പി. ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​നെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ മു​ൻ എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഇ.​പി. ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​നെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മാ​ത്യു, ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള​സ​ഭ അം​ഗം ഷാ​ജി മൂ​ത​ല, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ.​കെ. സു​ഹൈ​ൽ, കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ക​രു​വാ​ന്നൂ​ർ, അ​സീ​സ് ഏ​ഴം​കു​ളം, ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത്‌ ആ​വ​ള, പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് മാ​ണി​യ​ത്ത്, ശാ​ന്തി പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsmembersvisitedBahrain NewsBahrain Navakerala
    News Summary - Bahraini New Kerala members visit E.P. Jayarajan
