Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    28 Feb 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 Feb 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    ഗ​ഗ​ൻ​യാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​ം; ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ഭി​മാ​നം

    Gaganyan
    മ​നാ​മ: ഗ​ഗ​ൻ​യാ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ത്തെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ ന​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ഭി​മാ​നം. പ്ര​ശാ​ന്തി​ന്‍റെ പി​താ​വ് വി.​ബി. നാ​യ​ർ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ളം ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ഓ​രോ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക്കും അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണി​ത്. ഗ​ഗ​ൻ​യാ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ചു​ക്കാ​ൻ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഐ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ഒ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സോ​മ​നാ​ഥ​നും മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന​ത് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​റ്റൊ​രു അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ്.

