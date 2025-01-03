Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്‍...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 12:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 12:00 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ബി​ന്‍ റാ​ശി​ദ് അ​ല്‍ സ​യാ​നി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ വി​നോ​ദ് കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബും ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ബി​ന്‍ റാ​ശി​ദ് അ​ല്‍ സ​യാ​നി​യും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍- ഇ​ന്ത്യ ബ​ന്ധം ഇ​രു​വ​രും അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പ​ര​സ്പ​ര താ​ല്‍പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​റ​വേ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള മാ​ര്‍ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ച​ര്‍ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Foreign MinisterBahrain NewsIndian Ambassador
    News Summary - Bahraini Foreign Minister and Indian Ambassador held a meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X