Posted Ondate_range 18 Nov 2025 1:39 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Nov 2025 1:39 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Bahraini expatriate stranded in the country
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും പാലക്കാട് ചെറുപ്പുളശ്ശേരി വല്ലപ്പുഴ കൃഷ്ണപ്പടി സ്വദേശിയുമായ അഷ്റഫ് (54) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.ഒരു വർഷം മുമ്പ് ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിൽ പോയതായിരുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 20 വർഷത്തിലേറെ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ് അഷ്റഫ്. ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവറായി തുടരുകയായിരുന്നു.ഭാര്യ: ജമീല. മക്കൾ: ഫഹദ്, ഫാസിൽ, ഫസ്ന.
