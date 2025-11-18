Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2025 1:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2025 1:39 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ചെ​റു​പ്പു​ള​ശ്ശേ​രി വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പ്പ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ (54) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. 20 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​ണ് അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ്. ഹൗ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.ഭാ​ര്യ: ജ​മീ​ല. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫ​ഹ​ദ്, ഫാ​സി​ൽ, ഫ​സ്ന.

    TAGS:Death NewsBahraingulf news malayalamBahraini expatriate
