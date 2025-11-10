Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കോട്ടയം കങ്ങഴ സ്വദേശിയുമായ ജോബിൻ പി. വർഗീസ് (40) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാൻസർ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സിനു സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലെ നഴ്സാണ്.മക്കൾ: ജെൽവെൽ മരിയ ജോബിൻ, ജനിസ മരിയ ജോബിൻ, ജെസര മരിയ ജോബിൻ.
