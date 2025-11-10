Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജോ​ബി​ൻ

    പി. ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും കോ​ട്ട​യം ക​ങ്ങ​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ ജോ​ബി​ൻ പി. ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് (40) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സി​നു സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലെ ന​ഴ്സാ​ണ്.മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ജെ​ൽ​വെ​ൽ മ​രി​യ ജോ​ബി​ൻ, ജ​നി​സ മ​രി​യ ജോ​ബി​ൻ, ജെ​സ​ര മ​രി​യ ജോ​ബി​ൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulf news malayalamBahraini expatriateBahran News
    News Summary - Bahraini expatriate stranded in the country
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X