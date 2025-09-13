ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 13 Sept 2025 4:18 PM IST
Updated On 13 Sept 2025 4:18 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Bahraini expatriate dies in his homeland
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ശരീഫ് (49) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖംബാധിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സക്കായി പോയതായിരുന്നു.
ഏഴു വർഷത്തോളം ട്യൂബ്ലിയിലെ എക്സ്ട്രാ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക്സിലെ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പരേതരായ തെരുവത്ത് അല്യേമുട്ടിയും പള്ളിക്കുട്ടിയും മാതാപിതാക്കളാണ്. ഭാര്യ: റജീന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുജീബ്, പരേതരായ നാസർ, ജലാൽ.
