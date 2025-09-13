Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 4:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 4:18 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അസുഖം ബാധിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സക്കായി പോയതായിരുന്നു
    ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശരീഫ്

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ശരീഫ് (49) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖംബാധിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സക്കായി പോയതായിരുന്നു.

    ഏഴു വർഷത്തോളം ട്യൂബ്ലിയിലെ എക്സ്ട്രാ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക്സിലെ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പരേതരായ തെരുവത്ത് അല്യേമുട്ടിയും പള്ളിക്കുട്ടിയും മാതാപിതാക്കളാണ്. ഭാര്യ: റജീന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുജീബ്, പരേതരായ നാസർ, ജലാൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:diedChavakkad NativeManama newshomelandtubliBahraini expatriateThrissur
    News Summary - Bahraini expatriate dies in his homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X