ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 May 2025 11:56 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 May 2025 11:56 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bahraini expatriate dies in his homeland
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായ മലപ്പുറം മഞ്ചേരി പൂക്കാട്ട് പാടം സ്വദേശി ഫാസിൽ (40) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
ബഹ്റൈനിൽ എയർലൈൻസ് കമ്പനിയിലെ കീ അക്കൗണ്ടന്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായരുന്ന ഫാസിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ മാർച്ചിലാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. പിതാവ്: അഷ്റഫ് കുരിക്കൾ. മാതാവ്: റസിയ പുത്തൻ വീട്ടിൽ. ഭാര്യ: ലുബ്ന. മൂന്ന് മക്കളുണ്ട്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story