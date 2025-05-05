Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2025 11:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2025 11:56 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായ മലപ്പുറം മഞ്ചേരി പൂക്കാട്ട് പാടം സ്വദേശി ഫാസിൽ (40) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ എയർലൈൻസ് കമ്പനിയിലെ കീ അക്കൗണ്ടന്‍റായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായരുന്ന ഫാസിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ മാർച്ചിലാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. പിതാവ്: അഷ്റഫ് കുരിക്കൾ. മാതാവ്: റസിയ പുത്തൻ വീട്ടിൽ. ഭാര്യ: ലുബ്ന. മൂന്ന് മക്കളുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Death NewsBahrain
    News Summary - Bahraini expatriate dies in his homeland
