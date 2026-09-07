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exit_to_app
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ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Bahraini expatriate died
മനാമ: അവധിക്കായി നാട്ടിൽ പോയ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. അരീക്കോട് ഒതായി സ്വദേശി എം.കെ. നജ്മുദ്ദീൻ (51) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഏറെ നാളായി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ശുവൈതർ ജോലിക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഫസീല. മകൾ: മിൻഹ.
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