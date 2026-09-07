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Madhyamam
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    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    നജ്മുദ്ദീൻ

    മനാമ: അവധിക്കായി നാട്ടിൽ പോയ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. അരീക്കോട് ഒതായി സ്വദേശി എം.കെ. നജ്മുദ്ദീൻ (51) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഏറെ നാളായി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ ശുവൈതർ ജോലിക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഫസീല. മകൾ: മിൻഹ.

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    News Summary - Bahraini expatriate died
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