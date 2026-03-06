Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2026 7:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2026 7:00 PM IST

    78 മിസൈലുകളും 143 ഡ്രോണുകളും തകർത്ത് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വ്യോമസേന

    രാജ്യം സുരക്ഷിതമാണെന്നും ഏത് സാഹചര്യത്തെയും നേരിടാൻ സൈന്യം സജ്ജമാണെന്നും ബി.ഡി.എഫ്
    78 മിസൈലുകളും 143 ഡ്രോണുകളും തകർത്ത് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വ്യോമസേന
    മനാമ: രാജ്യത്തിന് നേരെയുണ്ടായ ഇറാനിയൻ ആക്രമണങ്ങളെ പ്രതിരോധിക്കുന്നത് വിജയകരമായി തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഡിഫൻസ് ഫോഴ്‌സ് (ബി.ഡി.എഫ്). ആക്രമണം ആരംഭിച്ചത് മുതൽ ഇതുവരെ രാജ്യത്തെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടെത്തിയ 78 മിസൈലുകളും 143 ഡ്രോണുകളും ബഹ്‌റൈന്‍റെ അത്യാധുനിക വ്യോമപ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തതായി ജനറൽ കമാൻഡ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സൈനികരുടെ അസാധാരണമായ ജാഗ്രതയെയും പോരാട്ടവീര്യത്തെയും ജനറൽ കമാൻഡ് പ്രകീർത്തിച്ചു. രാജ്യം സുരക്ഷിതമാണെന്നും ഏത് സാഹചര്യത്തെയും നേരിടാൻ സൈന്യം സജ്ജമാണെന്നും ഔദ്യോഗിക പത്രക്കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:Air ForcedronesmissilesBahraini
