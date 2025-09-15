Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST

    ഓണാഘോഷം നടത്തി

    ഓണാഘോഷം നടത്തി
    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ വാട്സ്ആപ് മലയാളീസ് പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. നൗഷാദ് കാസിം, യൂസുഫ്, റിജാസ് മലപ്പുറം തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗങ്ങളും വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന മറ്റു പ്രവാസി പ്രമുഖരും പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    പ്രാർഥനയോടെ ആരംഭിച്ച പരിപാടിയിൽ ഗീത സേതുമാധവൻ ദീപം തെളിയിച്ചു. ഓണസദ്യ, ഡാൻസ്, ഗാനം തിരുവാതിര, കപ്പ്ൾ ഡാൻസ്, കരോക്കെ ഗാനമേള തുടങ്ങിയ കലാപരിപാടികൾ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചവർക്ക് മെമന്‍റോ സമ്മാനിച്ചു. ചീഫ് അഡ്മിൻ നൗഷാദ് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsonam celebrationBahrain Newsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Bahrain WhatsApp Malayalis expatriate community organized Onam celebrations.
