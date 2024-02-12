Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    12 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    12 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    വ​നു​വാ​ട്ടു​വു​മാ​യി ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ബ​ന്ധം സ്​​ഥാ​പി​ച്ച്​ ബ​ഹ്​​​റൈ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: വ​നു​വാ​ട്ടു​വു​മാ​യി ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ബ​ന്ധം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള സം​യു​ക്​​ത പ്ര​സ്​​താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ചു. ഇ​രു​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ, സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക, വ്യാ​പാ​ര, സാം​സ്​​കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ്​ ക​രാ​റി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച​ത്. ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്കി​ലെ യു.​എ​ൻ ആ​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ വ​നു​വാ​ട്ടു സ്​​ഥി​രം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ഓ​ഡോ തീ​ഫി​യും​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ യു.​എ​ൻ സ്​​ഥി​രം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ജ​മാ​ൽ ഫൈ​റൂ​സ്​ അ​ൽ റു​വൈ​ഇ​യു​മാ​ണ്​ ക​രാ​റി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച​ത്.

    VanuatuBahrainDiplomatic Releationship
    News Summary - Bahrain, Vanuatu sign statement on establishing diplomatic relations
