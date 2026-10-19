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കോസ്വേയിൽ ഗതാഗത ക്രമീകരണംtext_fields
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News Summary - New Causeway Traffic Diversion Announced
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിന്നും സൗദി അറേബ്യയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കായി പുതിയ ട്രാഫിക് ഡൈവേർഷൻ നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഒക്ടോബർ 19, തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10 മുതൽ ഈ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം നിലവിൽ വരും.
പുതിയ ടോൾ ഗേറ്റ് പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ഈ നടപടിയെന്ന് കോസ്വേ അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. യാത്രക്കാർ സുരക്ഷിതരായി യാത്ര ചെയ്യാനും റോഡിൽ സജ്ജീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ഇൻഡിക്കേറ്റർ ബോർഡുകളും നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങളും കർശനമായി പാലിക്കാനും അധികൃതർ അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു.
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