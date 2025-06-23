ബഹ്റൈനും വ്യോമപാത താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2025 11:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2025 11:18 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈനും വ്യോമപാത താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bahrain temporarily closed its airspace
മനാമ: സുരക്ഷ മുൻകരുതലിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ബഹ്റൈന്റെ വ്യേമപാത താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചതായി ഗതാഗത, ടെലികമ്മ്യൂണിക്കേഷൻ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ സിവിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അഫയേഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു.
ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികാരികൾ 24 മണിക്കൂറും സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ നിരീക്ഷിച്ചു വരികയാണെന്നും ജനങ്ങൾ ഔദ്യോഗിക സുരക്ഷ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story