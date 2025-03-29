Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    29 March 2025 11:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    29 March 2025 11:40 AM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ സെയിൽസ് ടീം ഇഫ്താര്‍ സംഗമം

    ബഹ്റൈൻ സെയിൽസ് ടീം ഇഫ്താര്‍ സംഗമം
    ബഹ്റൈൻ സെയിൽസ് ടീം ഇഫ്താര്‍ സംഗമത്തിൽ ജമാൽ നദ്‌വി സംസാരിക്കുന്നു

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ സെയിൽസ് ടീം ഇഫ്താര്‍ സംഗമം ശ്രദ്ധേയമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡിലൈറ്റ് റസ്റ്റാറന്‍റിൽ നടത്തിയ ഇഫ്താര്‍ സംഗമത്തിൽ 100 ഇല്‍ പരം ആളുകൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    ശ്രീലേഷ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ച ചടങ്ങില്‍ റിഷാദ് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. ചടങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് മെമ്പർ ബിജു ജോർജ്, ലുലു ബയിങ് മാനേജർ മഹേഷ്, ജ്യോതിഷ് പണിക്കർ, ഡോ. സുരേഷ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ജമാൽ നദ്‌വി പ്രതേക റമദാൻ സന്ദേശവും നൽകി. ജിനു ജോർജ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. സുരേഷ് ബിമ്മി കോഓഡിനേറ്റ് ചെയ്ത പ്രോഗ്രാം പ്രജിത്, ബിജു, സന്തോഷ്, സുബിനാസ്,

    സിമേഷ് എന്നിവര്‍ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.

