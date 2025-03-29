Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 March 2025 11:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 March 2025 11:40 AM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ സെയിൽസ് ടീം ഇഫ്താര് സംഗമംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bahrain Sales Team Iftar Gathering
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ സെയിൽസ് ടീം ഇഫ്താര് സംഗമം ശ്രദ്ധേയമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡിലൈറ്റ് റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ നടത്തിയ ഇഫ്താര് സംഗമത്തിൽ 100 ഇല് പരം ആളുകൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
ശ്രീലേഷ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ച ചടങ്ങില് റിഷാദ് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. ചടങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് മെമ്പർ ബിജു ജോർജ്, ലുലു ബയിങ് മാനേജർ മഹേഷ്, ജ്യോതിഷ് പണിക്കർ, ഡോ. സുരേഷ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ജമാൽ നദ്വി പ്രതേക റമദാൻ സന്ദേശവും നൽകി. ജിനു ജോർജ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. സുരേഷ് ബിമ്മി കോഓഡിനേറ്റ് ചെയ്ത പ്രോഗ്രാം പ്രജിത്, ബിജു, സന്തോഷ്, സുബിനാസ്,
സിമേഷ് എന്നിവര് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story