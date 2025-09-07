Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റി​ഫാ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:35 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റി​ഫാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​. ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റി​ഫാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​. ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റി​ഫാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ​യും ബി ​ലൈ​ൻ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സം​യു​ക്ത ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന മു​ൻ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ സം​ഘ​ട​ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം സോ​ബി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ബി​ബി​ജി​ത് തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം, ജി​നേ​ഷ് ബേ​ബി, അ​നീ​ഷ് ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ, ശാ​ലു കു​ൽ​ഫി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ഷ​ഹ​നാ ഷ​ബീ​ർ, ചീ​ക്കോ കോ​ട്ട​യം, സോ​ണി, റൗ​ഫ് ബാ​ലു​ശ്ശേ​രി, യൂ​സ​ഫ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​സ​ലാം, റാ​ഫി പ​രി​യാ​രം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsonam celebrationBahrain NewsLatest News
    News Summary - Bahrain Rifa Malayali Association Onam Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X