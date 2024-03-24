Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    24 March 2024 5:05 AM GMT
    24 March 2024 5:05 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നെ കു​ളി​ര​ണി​യി​ച്ച് മ​ഴ

    rain
    ഹിദ്ദിൽ ആലിപ്പഴം പെയ്തപ്പോൾ ഫോട്ടോ: കാസിം പാടത്തകായിൽ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നെ കു​ളി​ര​ണി​യി​ച്ച് പ​ര​ക്കെ മ​ഴ പെ​യ്തു. പ​ല​യി​ട​ത്തും ആ​ലി​പ്പ​ഴം പെ​യ്ത​ത് കൗ​തു​ക​മാ​യി. മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​മാ​യ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പൊ​തു​വെ.

    വ​രും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ചാ​റ്റ​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​തി​ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​നും ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്കും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫി​ലും ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​ലും പ്ര​ക്ഷു​ബ്​​ധ​മാ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്.

