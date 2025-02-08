Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 1:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 1:37 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ കായിക ദിനം; ഫെബ്രുവരി 20ന് പാതിദിന അവധി

    ബഹ്റൈൻ കായിക ദിനം; ഫെബ്രുവരി 20ന് പാതിദിന അവധി
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കാ​യി​ക ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 20ന് ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പൊ​തു​മേ​ഖ​ലാ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പാ​തി​ദി​ന അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ്​ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭാ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​വും. കാ​യി​ക ദി​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വ​സ​രം ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി.

