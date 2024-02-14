Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    14 Feb 2024 6:32 AM GMT
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഒ.​ടി.​എം എ​ക്​​സ്​​പോ​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി

    മ​നാ​മ: മും​ബൈ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഒ.​ടി.​എം ടൂ​റി​സ്റ്റ്​ എ​ക്​​സ്​​പോ​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ ടൂ​റി​സം ആ​ൻ​ഡ് എ​ക്​​സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി. 60 രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി 1600 സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ ഇ​തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും 11 സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്​​റ്റാ​ളു​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ക്​​സ്​​പോ 35,000ത്തോ​ളം പേ​ർ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​താ​യും ടൂ​റി​സം മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ന്​ മു​ന്നേ​റ്റം കൈ​വ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​മെ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

