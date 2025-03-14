Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 2:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 3:02 PM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ജി​ജി ജോ​സ​ഫ്

    മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം മ​തി​ലി​ൽ ക​ട​വൂ​ർ ജി​ജി ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ ജി​ജി ജോ​സ​ഫ് (50) ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: ജോ​സ​ഫ്. മാ​താ​വ്: ഫി​ലോ​മി​ന ജോ​സ​ഫ്. കൊ​ല്ലം ഡി.​സി.​സി അം​ഗ​മാ​ണ്.

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ബി​സി​ന​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ജി​ജി​ക്ക് ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

