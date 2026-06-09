ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2026 2:47 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2026 2:47 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Bahrain NRI passes away back home
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കണ്ണൂർ മുണ്ടേരി സ്വദേശിയുമായ പുത്തൻ പുരയിൽ രതീശൻ (60) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അവധിക്കായി നാട്ടിൽ പോയ സമയത്താണ് മരണം. ഗോൾഡ് സിറ്റിയിൽ സ്വർണ ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ. അമ്മ: പരേതയായ കമലാക്ഷി. ഭാര്യ: റീത്ത. മക്കൾ: തീർത്ഥ, രോഷിൻ.
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