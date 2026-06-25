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Posted Ondate_range 25 Jun 2026 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jun 2026 11:28 AM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ നവകേരള സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെtext_fields
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News Summary - Bahrain-Navakerala free medical camp tomorrow
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ നവകേരള ഹൂറ - മുഹറഖ് മേഖല കമ്മിറ്റി അൽഹിലാൽ ആശുപത്രിയുമായി ചേർന്ന് ജൂൺ 26 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തുന്നു. രാവിലെ 8 മണി മുതൽ 12 മണി വരെ അദിലിയ ബ്രാഞ്ചിലാണ് ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചരിക്കുന്നത്.
രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാൻ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക : രഞ്ജിത്ത് ആവള : 3988 0610 ഷാജഹാൻ കരുവന്നൂർ : 37538209
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