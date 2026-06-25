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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബഹ്‌റൈൻ നവകേരള സൗജന്യ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2026 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2026 11:28 AM IST

    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ നവകേരള സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെ

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    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ നവകേരള സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെ
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    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ നവകേരള ഹൂറ - മുഹറഖ് മേഖല കമ്മിറ്റി അൽഹിലാൽ ആശുപത്രിയുമായി ചേർന്ന് ജൂൺ 26 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തുന്നു. രാവിലെ 8 മണി മുതൽ 12 മണി വരെ അദിലിയ ബ്രാഞ്ചിലാണ് ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചരിക്കുന്നത്.

    രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാൻ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക : രഞ്ജിത്ത് ആവള : 3988 0610 ഷാജഹാൻ കരുവന്നൂർ : 37538209

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    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
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