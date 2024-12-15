ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ ദിനം; 896 തടവുകാർക്ക് ഹമദ് രാജാവ് മാപ്പ് നൽകി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Dec 2024 5:05 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Dec 2024 5:05 PM GMT
ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ ദിനം; 896 തടവുകാർക്ക് ഹമദ് രാജാവ് മാപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Bahrain National Day; King Hamad pardoned 896 prisoners
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വിവിധ കേസുകളിൽ ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട് ജയിൽ ശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന 896 തടവുകാർക്ക് ഹമദ് രാജാവ് മാപ്പ് നൽകി.
പ്രധാന കേസുകളിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട ചിലർക്കടക്കമാണ് പൊതുമാപ്പ് ലഭിച്ചത്. ശിക്ഷയുടെ ഒരു ഭാഗം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയവരും, ഇതര ശിക്ഷാ പദ്ധതികളിൽ ശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിക്കുന്നവരും മാപ്പ് ലഭിച്ചവരിലുണ്ട്.
ഹമദ് രാജാവ് സിംഹാസനാരൂഢനായതിന്റെ രജതജൂബിലി ആഘോഷത്തിനിടെയാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം.
