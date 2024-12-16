Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം;...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം; ഇ​ന്നും ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം; ഇ​ന്നും ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​നം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വാ​ട്ട​ർ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാ​ത്രിയിൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​നം  -ഫാട്ടോ: സത്യൻ പേരാമ്പ്രേ

    മ​നാ​മ: ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ന​ട​ക്കും. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ 16ന് ​വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ഏ​ഴി​നാ​ണ് ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. അ​വ​ന്യൂ​സി​ലും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ബേ​യി​ലും 16ന് ​വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഫ​യ​ർ വ​ർ​ക്സ് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsBahrain National Day Celebration
    News Summary - Bahrain National Day Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick