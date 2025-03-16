Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2025 10:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2025 10:54 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കു​ടും​ബം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കു​ടും​ബം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി
    റോയൽ കോർട്ട് മജ്‍ലിസിൽവെച്ച് നടത്തിയ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമത്തിൽനിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കു​ടും​ബം (ബി.​എം.​കെ) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​റാ​ദി​ലെ ഷി​പ്പി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    175ഓ​ളം തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ധ​ന്യ സു​രേ​ഷ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി രാ​ജേ​ഷ് രാ​ഘ​വ് ഉ​ണ്ണി​ത്താ​ൻ, ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ പ്ര​ദീ​പ്‌ കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Bahrain Newsfamily iftar gatheringgulf news bahrain
    News Summary - Bahrain Malayali family Iftar gathering
