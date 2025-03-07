Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    ബഹ്റൈൻ മലയാളി ബിസിനസ് ഫോറം; ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റുവിതരണവും നോമ്പുതുറയും നാളെ

    ബഹ്റൈൻ മലയാളി ബിസിനസ് ഫോറം; ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റുവിതരണവും നോമ്പുതുറയും നാളെ
    മനാമ: മലബാർ ഗോൾഡ് ഗ്രൂപ്പുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ബി.എം.ബി.എഫ് എല്ലാ വർഷവും തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് വേണ്ടി നടത്തുന്ന ഇഫ്താർ ഇത്തവണ തൂബ്ലി അൽ റാഷിദ് തൊഴിലാളി ക്യാമ്പിൽ തുടക്കം കുറിക്കും. പരിപാടികളിൽ ഐ.ഒ.സിയുടെ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാന പ്രതിനിധികളും സെൻട്രൽ ഭാരവാഹികളും സംബന്ധിക്കുന്നതാണ്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIftar KitIftar MeetingBahrain Malayali Forum
    News Summary - Bahrain Malayali Business Forum; Iftar kit distribution and Iftar Gathering
