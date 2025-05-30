Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ഡി​സ്റ്റി​ക് ഫോ​റം വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ദാ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    education award ceremony
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ഡി​സ്റ്റി​ക് ഫോ​റം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ 10,12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ദാ​നം ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സ്സം കിം​സ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഏ​വ​രെ​യും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain Newsaward ceremonyEducation Awards
    News Summary - Bahrain Malappuram District Forum Education Award Donation Today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X