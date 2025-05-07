Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2025 7:42 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല ഫോ​റം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല ഫോ​റം (ബി.​എം.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്) ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി മീ​റ്റി​ങ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് മ​നാ​മ ‘കെ. ​സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ബി.​എം.​ഡി.​എ​ഫു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​യാ​റു​ള്ള മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും മീ​റ്റി​ങ്ങി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഡ്ഹോ​ക്ക് ക​മ്മ​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ. ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​മ്പ​ലാ​യി 'ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഷ​മീ​ർ പൊ​ട്ട​ചോ​ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 33748156 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain News
