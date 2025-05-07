Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2025 7:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2025 7:42 AM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ മലപ്പുറം ജില്ല ഫോറം കമ്മിറ്റി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Bahrain Malappuram District Forum Committee Elections on Friday
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മലപ്പുറം ജില്ല ഫോറം (ബി.എം.ഡി.എഫ്) ജനറൽ ബോഡി മീറ്റിങ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴിന് മനാമ ‘കെ. സിറ്റി ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടക്കും. ബി.എം.ഡി.എഫുമായി സഹകരിക്കാൻ തയാറുള്ള മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിലെ മുഴുവൻ പ്രവാസികളും പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്നും മീറ്റിങ്ങിൽ പുതിയ കമ്മിറ്റിയെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുമെന്നും അഡ്ഹോക്ക് കമ്മറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ. ബഷീർ അമ്പലായി 'ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ ഷമീർ പൊട്ടചോല എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി 33748156 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.
