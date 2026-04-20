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Posted Ondate_range 20 April 2026 12:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 April 2026 12:15 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് ഹബീബ് റഹ്മാൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Bahrain KMCC President Habib Rahman's wife dies
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് ഹബീബ്റഹ്മാൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ യസീന(40) നിര്യാതയായി. മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ പറമ്പൂര് അബ്ദുസ്സമദിൻ്റെ മകളാണ്. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. പുലർച്ചെ 3 മണിയോടെ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ചായിരുന്നു മരണം. മക്കൾ: ഷദ, ദിയ, ദിഫ, ദിന. മാതാവ്: നസീമ. മൃതദേഹം സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സ് മോർച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
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