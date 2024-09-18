Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    18 Sep 2024 4:28 AM GMT
    18 Sep 2024 4:28 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സീ​രീ​സി​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ തു​ട​ക്കം

    badminton
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്‌​ക്വാ​ഷ് ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സീ​രീ​സ് 2024ന് ​തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി.

    സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 22 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. ലോ​ക റാ​ങ്കി​ങ് പോ​യി​ന്റ് ഇ​വ​ന്റാ​ണി​ത്. ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടു​മു​ള്ള രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന നി​ല​വാ​ര​മു​ള്ള അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം നാ​ലി​നാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. ഫൈ​ന​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 22 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Bahrain NewsJunior International Series
