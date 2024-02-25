Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കാ​യി​ക ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കാ​യി​ക ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്


    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കാ​യി​ക ദി​നം വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ. കാ​യി​ക​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും അ​ത് പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി വി​വി​ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ണോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യ​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളി​ൽ ആ​വേ​ശ​മു​ണ​ർ​ത്തി വി​വി​ധ കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.



