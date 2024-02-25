Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2024 4:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2024 4:42 AM GMT
ബഹ്റൈൻ കായിക ദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ച് അൽ നൂർ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾtext_fields
News Summary - Bahrain international school celebrates Bahrain sports day
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ കായിക ദിനം വൈവിധ്യമാർന്ന കായിക പരിപാടികളോടെ ആഘോഷിച്ച് അൽ നൂർ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾ. കായികത്തിന്റെ പ്രാധാന്യവും അത് പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള രാഷ്ട്രത്തിന്റെ ശ്രമങ്ങളും ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി വിവിധ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികളും ജീവനക്കാരും ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ വാക്കത്തണോടെയാണ് പരിപാടിക്ക് തുടക്കമായത്. തുടർന്ന് വിദ്യാർഥികളിൽ ആവേശമുണർത്തി വിവിധ കായിക മത്സരങ്ങൾ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.
