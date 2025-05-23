Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2025 7:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2025 7:11 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ദീ​പ്തം 2K25 മെ​ഗാ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ദീ​പ്തം 2K25 മെ​ഗാ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ശൂ​ര​നാ​ട്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദീ​പ്തം 2K25 മെ​ഗാ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം 2025 ഇ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ മീ​ഡി​യ സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സേ​വ​ക​നാ​യ സു​ബൈ​ർ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. 2022-23 കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ലെ സേ​വാ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ശൂ​ര​നാ​ടി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റും. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​നോ​ട് അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ഏ​വ​രെ​യും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf News‍Bahrain News
    News Summary - Bahrain Global NRI Welfare Association Deeptam 2K25 Mega Program Today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X